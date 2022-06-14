A spike in visitors across the region combined with inclement weather did not have a negative impact on Central West roads according to police.
Macquarie Sector Highway Patrol Acting Traffic Inspector Senior Sergeant Peter Foran covers Orange, Bathurst and out towards Parkes and said driver behaviour during the four-day traffic operation was "pretty good" across the region.
Advertisement
Only one person was caught drink-driving in the Central West Police District out of 2600 random breath tests during the operation.
Acting Inspector Foran said 29 people were also caught speeding and there were 27 other driving infringements in the police district, which covers Orange.
"Across the Central West there were no serious collisions, which is a really good thing," Acting Inspector Foran said.
"There were minor bingles here and there, but combined with the cold weather that was pretty good as well.
"All in all driver behaviour for the area was pretty good."
However, although the police were pleased there were no major crashes there were still some driving offences, including a number of drink-drivers.
"We had a couple in the Orange area," he said.
"Orange was quite busy."
However, he noted it appeared to be busier in the day and quietened down on the cold nights.
Figures for the Chifley Police District, which covers the Bathurst area were higher than those for the Central West Police District.
Acting Inspector Foran said police in the Chifley region conducted 3300 random breath tests of which five people returned positive results over the legal limit. Eight people tested positive to random drug tests, 63 people were caught speeding and 71 other traffic infringement were issued.
The state-wide road policing operation ran throughout the Queen's Birthday long weekend beginning at 12.01am on Friday and ending at 11.59pm on Monday.
The high-visibility operation saw officers targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
During the campaign, 3197 people were issued infringement notices for speeding, and 273 people were charged with drink-driving across NSW.
"I guess you could say it was uneventful, which is good I guess," Acting Inspector Foran said about drivers in the Central West.
Advertisement
"I think locally we are pretty happy with how the weekend progressed.
"I think it was quite a successful operation it was not just the highway patrol."
The Central West and Chifley Police Districts also had police patrolling the roads.
"In terms of the long weekend, I guess as a side issue, is our move further into winter," Acting Inspector Foran said.
More cold, wet and potentially snowy days are predicted to continue for the next couple of months leading him to urge drivers to continue to drive to the conditions.
Advertisement
"That's something that people need to be aware of, inclement weather," he said.
"Increase your distance from other vehicles, decrease your speed and if a road is closed for snow or flooding don't go onto there.
"We don't need to see people become stranded in flooded water."
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.