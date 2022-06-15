Making sure you are ready and prepared come tax time Advertising Feature

HELPING HANDS: Madden Partners' accountant James Madden said now is the time to get organised and ready for tax time. Photo: Supplied

June 30 is fast approaching and for most people that means one thing- tax time. This year promises to be another out of the ordinary year when it comes to completing tax returns with COVID economic relief programs still affecting people's incomes from the past financial year.

James Madden, partner and accountant from Madden Partners in Orange, said that getting your tax done correctly in 2022 was vital to ensure you get the best refund possible.



"People can do their own basic returns easily enough, but it doesn't always mean you are making the most of your potential return," he said.

"Tax agents and accountants know what to look for, we are able to prompt you from past years deductions, and we do a lot of tax returns so we know what to look for."



Having started out in April 2016, Madden Partners have grown over the past six years to become one of Orange's leading financial service providers, employing a strong team of 15 staff.

Using specialised cloud-based accounting systems, James said it had never been easier for the team to be able to streamline your accounting processes and offer optimal, cost effective solutions.



"Obviously technology is changing the way we complete tax returns these days but if you use an experienced accountant, they will know what documents to tell you to bring and what you will need," he said. "A lot of information is prepopulated these days however they will also ask questions and look for extra deductions you might be entitled to claim."

The ATO normally targets a few different things each year to make sure people are completing their returns honestly and accurately. James said he was expecting them to look at COVID-related income and expenses, along with the latest investment ventures.



"This year we are expecting a focus on crypto currency sales, and working from home expenses and record keeping," he said. "People were still working from home over the past twelve months, and with times getting tougher we are expecting to hear from more people looking to maximise their returns."