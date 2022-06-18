A magistrate has revealed his reasons for not jailing a 33-year-old man who was charged with intentionally sexually touching a 13-year-old boy in Orange.
Magistrate David Day said his sentencing options were limited for the charge and legislation did not provide community-based imprisonment as an option for that particular offence.
"There are only two alternatives, jail or a lengthy Community Corrections Order," Mr Day said after assessing the details of the case.
Mr Day listened to submissions and background information in a closed court at Orange Courthouse but opened the courtroom when he sentenced the man, who did not have an Orange address and cannot be identified due to a non-publication order that was imposed to protect the identity of the victim.
Mr Day declined to read out the details of the case but said there was "no skin-on-skin contact, no contact with the genitalia, no contact with the anal region".
"I will not impose a sentence of imprisonment, which is otherwise thoroughly deserved for this type of offending," Mr Day said.
"Because it's an open court I will not [talk] upon the the facts for sentence because of the sensitive nature of them."
Mr Day said he had to consider elements such as punishment, deterrence, protecting the community from the offender, making the offender accountable for his actions, denouncing the offender's conduct, recognising the harm done to the victim as as well as promoting rehabilitation.
"The offending itself, directed at a 13-year-old on prima facie it is serious, it's aggravated and appears to be part of some good fun jest," he said.
Mr Day said there was at least one other person over the age of 16 present as the offender encouraged the child to perform a sexual act.
"The actions were encouraging the [boy] to do something because it would impress his equally young girlfriend," Mr Day said.
"There are aggravating circumstances, first is the offender has a record of criminal offences, noting however, no offences of a sexual nature.
"It occurred in the presence of at least one child.
"The victim was 13, had the victim been any younger I might take a different action."
Mr Day said the offender also pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and the facts disclosed a degree of cooperation with the investigation.
"Although a sentence of imprisonment is [usually] deserved, it's one of those offences that cannot be brought under an Intensive Correction Order," he said.
"He would not have any benefit from any in-jail programs because the sentence would be too short."
Mr Day said if he were to send the man into full-time jail it would only be for 12 to 15 months and he was not persuaded it would help rehabilitate the offender.
"No good would come out from a full-time custodial sentence.
"Had [he] any history of sexual offences I would have no [hesitancy] in jailing him."
He said a Community Correction Order with supervision and programs was in his view the most appropriate sentence.
Mr Day sentenced the man to a three-year CCO with supervision and to participate in rehabilitation and treatment. However, the man will remain in custody having been refused bail for other matters.
