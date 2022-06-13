A drink-driver has faced court for crashing his car in a McDonald's drive-through.
Jacob Aaron Weir, 21, of Glenroi, drove into the back of another car that was waiting to be served in the drive-through at 10.45pm on February 13.
Magistrate David Day said it was a minor crash and Weir's driver's licence was suspended since the date of the crash and he had no prior traffic convictions.
According to police he struck the vehicle twice and when they arrived he was sitting in the driver's seat of his car.
He got out and walked to the front of the car and admitted to drinking alcohol, his speech was slurred, his eyes appeared to be glazed and he could not obey simple instructions.
He returned a positive breath test and was arrested for a breath analysis.
However, when police handcuffed him to put him into the back of their caged truck he leaned heavily, putting police off balance before twirling in an attempt to free himself from the police officer's grip.
The police conducted a leg sweep taking him to the ground.
Weir told the police he had been drinking vodka since about 7pm and he returned a blood-alcohol reading on analysis of 0.139.
Weir was unrepresented when he faced court and said he makes doors and windows and since losing his job he's been walking six kilometres to work each day.
"I'm going to the gym and working on all that and I'm back playing sports," he said about the changes he's made to his life since his arrest
Mr Day convicted Weir for drink-driving and fined him $880, disqualified his driver's licence for one month to take into account a police suspension, and he placed him on a 12-month interlock order.
He also fined Weir an additional $660 for resisting police.
