KEEN to improve the school's waste management system, thousands of unknowing worms will soon call Spring Terrace Public School their new home.
Reducing on-site waste and the additional costs to have it removed, the small school of 48 students is putting the wheels in motion to purchase a large-scale worm farm 'Wormies Clean It Up' project.
"Being such a small school, we've got the opportunity to really make a difference across everything we do, especially with the way we manage our waste," the school's grants officer with the P&C, Birgitte Lund said.
"With the size that we are, it's obviously a big investment for us to start [this project], but we're also keen to make those improvements to help the environment, lower our overall waste [expenditures] and educate the kids at the same time."
Paying regular fees for rubbish removal, the P&C decided the best way to balance this all out was to apply for buckets of external funding - which will ultimately introduce 25 kilograms of worms as the goal.
Food scraps and leftovers also contributes to vermin sticking around, Ms Lund says, with the community understandably wanting a solution to this problem, too.
"Even though we're small, food scraps in particular are a big one and we have to pay for waste removal, so it was in our best interests to find a more [cost-effective] solution," Ms Lund said.
"We've already got chickens and compost bins to divert some of that food waste, but we still want to keep on-site scraps as minimal as possible and this was the answer - to look at getting a worm farm."
Anticipating a September launch for the project, the school will assign different maintenance roles and responsibilities to its students, which will link back to environment-related learning in the process.
Planning is also said to include adding carbon materials to the base of the worm farm project and throughout its garden, such as cardboard from boxes and paper shreds.
"We want to educate our kids about reducing waste and how to manage it better, as well, so the hope there is that they might take it back to all of their homes and say 'hey, let's get some chickens or let's feed some worms' to get rid of our organic waste," Ms Lund said.
"Kids will be responsible for feeding different animals for the project and we're also going to put additional waste items through the veggie gardens underneath - which will act as a barrier to stop weeds - and then purchase woodchips to go on top.
"We're obviously doing this for the planet, so we'll also have our kids rethinking waste by educating them about how they can play a role and help them to change the world."
With overall set-up and running costs estimated at around $5500, the school is already part the way there after its two successful grant submissions.
Funding for the school's vision has so far filtered through from Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley, which has provided $2000 for the project, while Charles Sturt University recently added another $1000 donation to the balance through its Community University Partnerships program.
"Spring Terrace Public School has done a great job coming up with the Wormies Clean It Up project, which the whole school community can participate in," CSU's sustainability manager, Edward Maher said.
"It's projects like this that are made possible by the CUP grants program and it is another way Charles Sturt continues to support sustainable living throughout our communities."
