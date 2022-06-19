Central Western Daily
Our Future

Spring Terrace Public School will launch 'Wormies Clean It Up' project this year

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 19 2022 - 2:00am
WORM FARM READY: Sisters Tessa and Millie Gliddon with Rihanna Smoothy, Daphie Dauvin, Evie Lloyd, Alexander Hutabarat and Joseph Holmes in their Spring Terrace Public School's veggie garden. Photo: CARLA FREEDMAN.

KEEN to improve the school's waste management system, thousands of unknowing worms will soon call Spring Terrace Public School their new home.

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

