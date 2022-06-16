Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Carla was at Orange Regional Gallery for an evening with John Olsen. She then went to the Ex-Services Club where Jimeoin was performing. Carla also went to the Uniting Church for a Jazz Festival performance.
On Saturday, Jude went along to a show by Mahalia Barnes. She then went to the Royal Hotel where Cicada Club were playing. Jude also went to the Civic Theatre for The Celebration of Swing, all part of the Orange Winter Jazz Festival.
On Sunday, Carla went to the Orange Regional Conservatorium for a Jazz Festival performance by Kate Wadey. She then went out to Forest Reefs Tavern where they were holding their annual camp oven cook off.
