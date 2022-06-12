Matt Scott's space-age Lego display was one of dozens which delighted young and old over the weekend.
Orange's Lego Brick show was at the Ex-Services' Club for the second year running, and this time included some home-grown talent, such as Mr Scott.
Advertisement
"It's great to bring people with similar passions and interests together for an opportunity to talk and meet new people," he said.
"I'm sure it's chipped into the local economy as well."
Mr Scott was one of three presenters from Orange who featured at the event.
His love-affair with Lego first started when he was a child.
"I always liked things that fly. I liked planes and space and watching shuttle launches on television, which is what attracted me to this," he said of his display.
"You grow out of it for a bit and hand it over to your little brothers and cousins to have a go with, but during the first lockdown, my mum started sorting some of the Lego and sending it to me.
"I was ordering the missing parts online and then rebuilding the pieces while we were in lockdown."
Mr Scott's display was largely based around spacecraft from between 1979 and 1991, including his "iconic" Galaxy Explorer.
This was the first time he had ever displayed his Lego creations in a public setting and he said he was inspired to do so after seeing the Lego Brick show come through Orange for the first time in 2021.
"It's great to see the other exhibitors and the things they put on display," he said.
"But the most exciting and rewarding thing is seeing the people come through who say 'I had that same piece as a kid'."
With hundreds of eager on-lookers coming through across the weekend, Mr Scott said it was nice to see people of all ages take an interest.
"Old couples who are older than my parents are coming through without grandkids, just taking in all the models on display," he added.
Advertisement
"There's been everyone from nine months old to 99. Whether it's the same level of passion as us, or those who share the fond memories of the Lego they grew up with, it's been great to see."
And if you weren't lucky enough to get around the event this year, event organiser Graham Draper said the show would most certainly be coming back to Orange in 2023.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.