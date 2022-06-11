THERE are times when throwing money at a problem just won't fix it.
This week, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has made two significant funding announcements that should provide a small sense of relief for the region's hard-working and, quite frankly, burnt out healthcare workers.
The first was a massive $1.76 billion rescue package for the state's ambulance service. The second was a one-off $3000 payment for NSW Health staff, 10,000 new health care workers and a wage cap rise of 2.5 per cent.
Advertisement
It's worth noting that unions have been campaigning for a 5.1 per cent rise.
The money thrown around sounds impressive to anyone inexperienced in the health system. It is, of course, designed to tackle parts of the system that are clearly broken, and if we're honest, it's designed to placate the rabble of the unions.
More paramedic staff must lead to better patient outcomes? More health care staff must lead to an easing of pressure on our system? Surely.
However, there are still some questions we need to ask.
Where will these 10,000 health care workers come from? How do we train and recruit them? Will we fast-track overseas applicants so we can get boots on the ground?
Yes, new ambulance stations and more paramedic staff should absolutely be applauded. It's what is needed, but what is also required is a GP system that is accessible so people can head off their illnesses before it becomes an emergency department scenario.
But at the other end of the log jam that is our hospital system, we also need enough aged care beds so our elderly receive the care they need, but beds aren't being blocked.
Money helps. But money alone won't solve these problems.
A concerted bi-partisan, cross-government effort needs to be applied to Australia's failing health system. It needs to be ambitious, but it needs to be practical and fearless.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.