It is tax time again, and while everyone hoped this year would be easier than last, the challenges for both individuals and businesses continue to build. Rapidly rising costs, and associated strains on cash flow, are just one reason to ensure that you are claiming everything you are entitled to when it comes to lodging your tax return. Further, budgeting and planning for the coming months is going to be more important than ever.
Local Accountants and Business Advisors, YBM, suggest you make yourself aware of changes around tax-deductible expenses. YBM Managing Partner, Sharon Lord, said that there were many resources available to ensure that tax time is smooth and you are maximizing your claim. "Firms like YBM are here to help," she said. "The ATO website is also a good place to start."
A recent ATO media release discusses 'getting your tax right', including examples on claiming COVID-19 tests for work-related purposes, and whether payments such as JobSeeker or COVID-19 disaster payments need to be reported in your tax return.
COVID-19 aside, Sharon said there would also be other areas on which the ATO will be focusing when processing tax returns. "These include gains on cryptocurrency and rental properties," she said. "In both cases, sound record keeping is key, and YBM suggests detailed records of purchases, income and gains are crucial, and need to be backed by supporting documentation whenever possible."
Sharon said that this time of year is the perfect time to plan for the coming months and year ahead. "Times are volatile given we have rising costs, rising interest rates and a new government," she said. "Budgeting is a valuable tool to help assess the impact of these factors, identify the times of greatest concern, and start mapping some potential solutions or ways to navigate these times."
In addition to accounting and budgeting, YBM also offer Board of Advice services, meeting with business owners on a monthly or quarterly basis to help measure performance, review strategy and manage change. For more information, contact the Business Advisors, Accountants or Financial Planners at YBM to make a positive difference to your finances.
As the economy begins to emerge from the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is starting to shift its focus back to firmer debt collection practices.
The ATO paused heavy collection activities for the majority of the last two years while individuals, businesses and the economy were grappling with the ongoing effects of lockdowns and border closures.
Now that these events are behind us, ATO Deputy Commissioner Vivek Chaudhary says the ATO is resuming debt collection activities while emphasising working with taxpayers to resolve their situation through engagement rather than enforcement.
"We have a range of support and assistance we can provide, and we can tailor a solution to a taxpayer's unique circumstances. What is critical is that taxpayers or their representatives talk to us and respond to our calls," Mr Chaudhary said.
"We understand that a lot of people - especially small businesses - have done it tough through COVID and may now have a tax debt. Our message is - don't stick your head in the sand - even if you can't pay the full amount owed straight away, please contact us or your registered tax professional to discuss, and we will work with you to set up an appropriate payment arrangement. We cannot help taxpayers who do not engage with us."
If you need help paying a tax debt, options are available. These options will vary depending on your circumstances and the type of debt you owe and include:
With a payment plan, you pay back your tax debt in weekly, fortnightly or monthly instalments until the debt is cleared.
Individuals, sole traders, businesses, and tax practitioners can sign up for a payment plan on behalf of their clients.
Eligible small businesses may be able to set up an interest-free payment plan to repay the tax debt within 12 months.
Your business must meet certain requirements, including an annual turnover of less than $2 million and have recent amounts owed from an activity statement of $50,000 or less overdue for no longer than 12 months.
You must also agree to make regular payments via direct debit.
You may be able to defer or amend your HELP debt or overseas levy if payments would cause you severe hardship or if there are other serious issues affecting you, such as a natural disaster, illness or death.
June 30 is fast approaching and for most people that means one thing- tax time. This year promises to be another out of the ordinary year when it comes to completing tax returns with COVID economic relief programs still affecting people's incomes from the past financial year.
James Madden, partner and accountant from Madden Partners in Orange, said that getting your tax done correctly in 2022 was vital to ensure you get the best refund possible.
"People can do their own basic returns easily enough, but it doesn't always mean you are making the most of your potential return," he said.
"Tax agents and accountants know what to look for, we are able to prompt you from past years deductions, and we do a lot of tax returns so we know what to look for."
Having started out in April 2016, Madden Partners have grown over the past six years to become one of Orange's leading financial service providers, employing a strong team of 15 staff.
Using specialised cloud-based accounting systems, James said it had never been easier for the team to be able to streamline your accounting processes and offer optimal, cost effective solutions.
"Obviously technology is changing the way we complete tax returns these days but if you use an experienced accountant, they will know what documents to tell you to bring and what you will need," he said. "A lot of information is prepopulated these days however they will also ask questions and look for extra deductions you might be entitled to claim."
The ATO normally targets a few different things each year to make sure people are completing their returns honestly and accurately. James said he was expecting them to look at COVID-related income and expenses, along with the latest investment ventures.
"This year we are expecting a focus on crypto currency sales, and working from home expenses and record keeping," he said. "People were still working from home over the past twelve months, and with times getting tougher we are expecting to hear from more people looking to maximise their returns."
To find out more or to get help with your tax return this year, visit www.maddenpartners.com.au.