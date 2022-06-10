Central Western Daily

Wynne Prize landscape exhibition heading to Orange after 125 years in Sydney, Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirms

WD
By William Davis
June 10 2022 - 9:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At Orange Regional Gallery, from left to right: Mayor Jason Hamling, Arts Minister Ben Franklin, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole, and gallery director Brad Hammond.

Finalists for the Wynne Prize - one of Australia's most prestigious art awards - are set to be displayed in Orange for the first time, after 125 years of Sydney-exclusive exhibitions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.