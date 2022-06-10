Finalists for the Wynne Prize - one of Australia's most prestigious art awards - are set to be displayed in Orange for the first time, after 125 years of Sydney-exclusive exhibitions.
As part of an unprecedented 12-stop regional tour announced on Friday, the collection of landscape paintings will begin at Moree in September 2023 and is due in Orange late 2024 or early 2025.
Advertisement
Speaking at the Orange Regional Gallery, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Arts Minister Ben Franklin outlined the plan and confirmed $762,000 in state government funding.
"We will be taking the Wynne prize next year, and in 2024, and in 2025 to regional locations," Mr Franklin said. "[In] Moree, Wagga, Tweed, Grafton ... and of course Orange."
According to Mr Toole, a $5.5 million renovation and extension of the Byng Street gallery in 2021 made the Orange stopover possible: "It's a credit to the council and the investment.
"These facilities are first notch, and they mean people don't need to travel into metropolitan areas."
The government is paying for the exhibition in its entirety, and there will be no additional costs to the gallery or Orange ratepayers.
Director of the gallery, Brad Hammond, said: "When the Archibald Prize goes on tour we see a huge jump in our numbers ... we expect to see a similar lift.
"People from right around the region will travel to see it, and we also will develop an education program which ties in."
Mr Hammond also revealed the exhibition could become a permanent fixture on the Orange calendar at some point: "It will become a regular occurrence in years to come."
Mayor Jason Hamling said: "In Orange, art is great for tourism. It's great for the cultural life of our local residents ... it makes our community a better and more attractive place to live."
The announcement comes just days after acclaimed Australian artist - and 1969 Wynne Prize winner - John Olsen visited Orange to donate a painting to the gallery.
"Some friends who live in Orange are associated with the gallery, and said 'it's having this wonderful extension - why don't you give a painting?' it was very cheeky," the 94-year-old explained.
Advertisement
"When I first arrived here there were bulldozers everywhere and, frankly, it looked like something that's happening to Ukraine.
"But I've always been impressed with Orange ... it believes in its own values, and it's comfortable with its own values - that is very good.
"I've given [the Orange Gallery] this picture which was commissioned by [mining magnate] Twiggy Forrest - It's about flying over the Pilbara country in his helicopter.
"There are multiple reasons I chose this picture ... but mostly, the fact is the picture is it is patently Orange."
Advertisement
The Wynne Prize found 1897 is awarded annually for 'the best landscape painting of Australian scenery in oils or watercolours or for the best example of figure sculpture by Australian artists'
William Kentridge exhibition 'I Am Not Me, The Horse Is Not Mine' - currently on display in Orange - will also tour the regions, as part of the funding package.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.