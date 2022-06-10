Central Western Daily

Orange Council adopts plan for new land development and housing summit to combat high prices and homelessness

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:50am, first published 3:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor David Mallard.

Stemming the surge of unaffordable house prices, rental shortages, and homelessness in Orange are the stated goals of a new council scheme adopted on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.