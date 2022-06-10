Stemming the surge of unaffordable house prices, rental shortages, and homelessness in Orange are the stated goals of a new council scheme adopted on Tuesday night.
The 20-year-plan notes Orange's population is on track to reach 60,000 by 2050, and proposes a range of activity which could lead to significant suburban sprawl and in-town growth.
Advertisement
These include the identification of rural land for potential residential zoning, the audit of existing council sites for new development, and gauging Spring Hill, Lucknow and Spring Terrace for expansion.
A 'Housing Summit' with government and industry bodies will be hosted this year to formulate further policies on: Homelessness, affordability, availability, and housing for skilled and essential-workers.
"Orange's community has made clear that they're concerned about affordable housing, homelessness, and inequality," councillor David Mallard said.
"[The strategy] is an important step forward, with the entire council acknowledging the work we can do to help address the issues affecting residents' access to secure and affordable housing."
The council is continues to seek input from Orange residents, and says its new strategy will be reviewed every five years.
House prices in the Central West have spiked in recent years, due to the growing popularity of regional living, low interest rates, and an influx of new professionals able to work remotely during COVID.
Between January and November 2021 the Orange property market grew by 17.9 per cent, with the median house price hitting $560,000.
Housing Plus reported 1447 people in Orange sought support for homelessness between 2018 and 2019, and the ABC says the problem is worsening.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.