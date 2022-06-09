Central Western Daily

Earth First column | 'Not ours to squander': Why we need to preserve what we have

By Cilla Kinross
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:43am, first published 5:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Gliders. a threatened species who were photographed in the Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area. Photo: Nigel Hobden

Our planet is home to about 8.7 million species, humans being just one.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.