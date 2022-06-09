Our planet is home to about 8.7 million species, humans being just one.
This being the case, why do so many people assume that we are only species that matters?
The developed world consumes resources (land, water, materials, energy) at a completely unsustainable rate - as if we are the only species with the right to use the global wealth.
Our population stands at 8 billion. The basic equation for environmental damage is very simple: population plus consumption.
Telling people not to have children is not going to work in a democracy but educating women and providing incentives will help. More importantly, we in wealthier nations need to reduce our consumption.
The 'easiest' way to do this is to tax the 'bads' (products or services that need too many resources or cause too much pollution} or incentivise the 'goods' (recycling, land restoration, low-energy industry etc.).
For our fearless leaders to suggest this is, of course, political suicide, so it's not going to be easy. But we need to try. We owe it to the millions of species with which we share the planet.
Most species are in decline, and many are threatened. The rate of extinction is at an astonishing 1000 times higher now than prior to human domination.
This matters because we need other species to ensure that our own ecosystem is healthy (think: plants for our oxygen; pollination for our food; wetlands to clean our water; worms to recycle our nutrients and birds to eat our insect pests).
These 'ecosystem services' are estimated to be worth trillions of dollars. Many species also give us enormous pleasure and inspiration due to their beauty, strength, intelligence and other qualities.
There is another reason why we should consume less to conserve habitat for other species. That is, simply, they have a right to exist and we should not be responsible for their extinction.
This is a philosophical question with no right or wrong answer, but this is what I believe. We should be making a much stronger effort to ensure the survival of other species - not just those that provide benefits or pleasure to humans.
Obviously if humans are to continue to exist with their current population trend, retaining habitat for wildlife is going to be increasingly difficult, but we could make a much more concerted effort to rein in our consumption of resources.
The environment is not ours to squander.
