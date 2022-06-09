Central Western Daily

At the gallery column | 'Shadowline' artwork traces natural waterway of yesteryear

By Bradley Hammond
Updated June 9 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the spheres of Shadowline installed in Robertson Park

The first phase of 'Shadowline' - a major public artwork in Orange City Council's Future City Initiative - has been installed in Robertson Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.