The first phase of 'Shadowline' - a major public artwork in Orange City Council's Future City Initiative - has been installed in Robertson Park.
The artwork by Julia Davis and Lisa Jones consists of a series of spheres which mark points, like push-pins on a map, along the original path of the Blackmans Swamp Creek before it was diverted through the concrete culvert that now passes beneath our city.
'Shadowline' differs from many public artworks in that it exists as a series of connecting points across the city rather than a single large sculpture or mural.
Once the Lord's Place refurbishment is complete it will continue along Lords Place and over to Matthews Park where the creek currently disappears under the CBD.
Using an early 1866 map of Orange as their guide, Davis and Jones have created a memory path along which we are invited to reimagine the original creek flowing, unhindered in its original form.
The spheres mark points in the bends of the original natural waterway.
'Shadowline' is also a tribute to rivers everywhere, and an urgent reminder that we are in danger of forgetting their significance and even their very existence, despite the fact that we have depended on them throughout human history.
Yet it is also a playful artwork. It has been wonderful to watch the high level of engagement that the artwork is already receiving, particularly from children in the park who spontaneously run from sphere to sphere and who are drawn to touching, hugging and rolling on them.
If you have seen the work, you may have noticed that the spheres have an incredible patina and glow, which is beautiful in all lighting, including at night. This is because it is not merely gold paint.
Rather, the artists have painstakingly gilded the spheres with traditional gold leaf. This medium has a long history in European and Eastern art to signify the sacred.
It is also a reference to the significance of alluvial gold to our region, and the role waterways have played in this story.
If you look closely you will notice that it is applied in small squares using the traditional technique, and then coated with a robust polyurethane sealer and anti-graffiti film.
As part of the Future City project, this public artwork, along with the other five which are now completed, was approved by the previous Council after selection by our community public art committee.
Future City is a comprehensive CBD upgrade program that was developed following advice from urban designers SJB, who after months of consultation with members of the Orange community recommended a strategy that also incorporated bold public art.
