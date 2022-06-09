Matilda 'Tzzy' Taylor is best known for her drumming skills, but this weekend she'll be showcasing another side of her musical talent.
The 15-year-old Orange High School student, who won the people's choice award in the 2019 global Hit Like a Girl drumming competition, will be picking up the guitar on Sunday for an acoustic set at the inaugural Orange Winter Jazz Festival.
While she's still a keen drummer, Tzzy started learning guitar a few years ago as it was an easier instrument to transport to solo gigs: "I couldn't just rock up with the drums," she said.
Tzzy will play a half hour set of her folk/indy originals, and will be among a bumper line-up of established and up and coming Central West talent playing at the free "Live and Local" stage at the Royal Hotel across the Jazz Festival weekend.
The free stage kicks off on 4.30pm Friday afternoon through to 11pm and will continue from 11.30am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Also on the bill are Cowra High School band, Plus One, who recently won the busking competition at the Parkes Elvis Festival; Orange school bands Kinross Stage Band and Grammar School Band; wildly popular Orange Australiana and bush dance band, November Shorn; Wellington's Tin Roof Big Band and young Orange singer-songwriters Mell Moore and Lily Elliott.
Live and Local at The Royal will be a great opportunity for those with or without weekend festival tickets to enjoy a broad cross-section of local talent, festival coordinator Luke Wilkinson of JAM Orange says.
It will complement the 50-plus shows to be held across the Orange CBD this weekend as part of the festival.
Headlined by Vince Jones and Mahalia Barnes the festival will feature jazz, blues, soul, world and roots music.
Other artists on the bill include Asteroid Ekosytem, Ray Beadle, Eishan Ensemble, Robbie Mortimer, The Catholics and Visions of Nar.
Along with the Orange Conservatorium, the Lord Anson and Cadia Club, performances will also be held at Orange's Holy Trinity Church and Uniting Church, where the "acoustics are beautiful," according to Mr Wilkinson.
He says having the festival in the CBD will allow ticketholders to wander between venues and to discover artists they may not have heard of before.
Fifteen-year-old Tzzy Taylor, who helped bring the "Beach to the Bush and Back" concert to Orange in 2020 says it's great to have another music festival in the city.
"I'm very excited to play," she said.
