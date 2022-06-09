Central Western Daily
Tzzy Taylor, November Shorn, Plus One and Tin Roof Big Band on the bill at Orange Winter Jazz Festival's free Royal Hotel stage

KO
By Kate Oneill
June 9 2022 - 8:00am
Matilda 'Tzzy' Taylor will perform on the Live and Local stage at this weekend's Orange Winter Jazz Festival.

Matilda 'Tzzy' Taylor is best known for her drumming skills, but this weekend she'll be showcasing another side of her musical talent.

