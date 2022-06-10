"A way to champion regional artists" is how Madeline Young described the newest art prize to hit the town.
The curator and director of Orange's Corner Store Gallery was delighted to announce that entries were now open for the first ever Regional Landscape Prize.
Advertisement
She said the event aimed to foster established and emerging creative talent in regional Australia.
"I'm a landscape artist myself, so it's a subject that is close to my heart," Ms Young said.
"We do get a lot less opportunities out in our areas, so I'm trying to open that up for those regional artists, because there is a lot of talent out in the bush."
There are two major prizes up for grabs. The first is $5000 cash prize, courtesy of Source Architects, and the opportunity to join the gallery's cast of artists, which is awarded to the overall winner of the competition.
The second is a two-week residency at Quest Orange in 2023, to complete a body of work inspired by the Orange landscape. The final body of work will be exhibited at the Corner Store Gallery once completed.
"This has been something I've been thinking about for the past couple of years, and we were finally able to get a sponsor on board this year," Ms Young said.
"It's so exciting and I'm so relieved. We're excited to see what people can produce."
Artists are invited to submit one landscape artwork of any medium (video excluded) to be judged by a panel of experts.
This competition is open to emerging and established artists living in regional, rural and outback Australia. Artworks submitted may depict any type of landscape. The finalist exhibition will include the most "exciting and original" artworks submitted.
"We will have an exhibition with the finalists done here at the gallery. We hope to get more than 200 entrants, so it definitely draws a lot of attention to the gallery and the town," Ms Young said.
"We're planning to run this event every two years with the hope to expand into different categories, but that will be further down the track."
Submissions are due by September 30 at midnight, with details on how to enter on the Corner Store Gallery's website.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.