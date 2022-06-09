Central Western Daily

Orange roads closed near Anson Street and repairs underway after large gas main ruptures

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated June 9 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD CLOSURES: The scene of the gas main rupture in Anson Street. Photo: TROY PEARSON/TNV

Roads leading to North Orange have been closed after a large gas main was ruptured on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.