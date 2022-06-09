Roads leading to North Orange have been closed after a large gas main was ruptured on Thursday morning.
Station officer Tom Fenlon from Orange Fire and Rescue said the gas leak took place on Anson Street, near the corner of Warrigal Place.
"We're standing by with two vehicles at this time," he said shortly after midday.
"Crews are in full PPE and breathing apparatus to protect the gas emergency crews while they're repairing the gas pipe."
He said there had been no injuries reported and that there was no risk to lives "at this time."
"We are taking precautions to maintain safety. We've closed off the road and police are in attendance. The gas company are putting in a bypass line so that the repair can be carried out," he added.
Nearby residents have been asked to stay indoors while the work is carried out.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
