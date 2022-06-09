POWER OF NUN | Looking at 'important and significant' period for Australia

We have just concluded a very important and significant week on the calendar, focusing on Reconciliation - National Reconciliation Week.
It is another opportunity for all of us to take a good look at the way our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have been treated over the years, and what still needs to be done to acknowledge the problems and mend some of the breaches.
These are not just recent or trivial matters, but date from the arrival of the first British fleet in 1788.
In 1835 Governor Bourke declared Australia as Terra Nullius, officially confirming the belief that the resident Aboriginal people simply did not have the right to exist on this land which they had looked after for so many years.
It was not until 1967 that a successful referendum was held across Australia, recognizing Aboriginal people in the census and removing discriminating clauses against them.
Furthermore, it was not until 1992 that the High Court overturned the legal doctrine of terra nullius in response to Eddie Mabo's long term activity.
The Stolen Generations remains a dark and scandalous blot in our history, apologized to by then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd. So what is reconciliation really about?
As I understand it, it is everybody's business, and everyone's right to belong.
It is encouraging to note the wonderful mixture of people sworn into the new Labour Government.
Having an Aboriginal woman as the new Aboriginal Affairs Minister can only be a step forward on this journey.
When we talk about reconciliation we are not looking at ways to conquer, convert and overcome differences, so much as learning from the past, respecting the experience of all those who have gone before us.- Sister Mary Trainor
Of course, she will need loyal and well informed support from other senators to bring about real change, notably the rightful place of our Aboriginal brothers and sisters in the Constitution.
They lived on this land long before the white convicts and settlers arrived, caring for it and passing down valued knowledge from generation to generation.
Sadly, they were not consulted about bushfires and the effects of floods and droughts by the newcomers.
What a valuable treasure trove that was unnoticed!
When we talk about reconciliation we are not looking at ways to conquer, convert and overcome differences, so much as learning from the past, respecting the experience of all those who have gone before us, and treating all the people we meet with the respect and courtesy to which they are entitled, irrespective of race, colour or creed.
Here in Orange we are blessed to have an excellent Aboriginal Health Service, and a Deputy Mayor who is not afraid to declare his aboriginality.
It would be an interesting cryptic puzzle to try and work out what nationality each of our Orange citizens is descended from.
There are, of course, newly arrived migrants who have adopted Australian citizenship, but the majority of the rest of us, apart from our Aboriginal brothers and sisters, who can claim ancestors from many parts of the globe, as free settlers, Ten Pound Poms, and even convicts, some of whom were deported for something as menial as stealing a loaf of bread!
Hopefully, if a referendum comes up to determine the rightful place of our First Nation people we will all have taken the trouble to make sure we understand the issues involved and support justice, integrity and respect.
