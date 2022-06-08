Many intending retirees choose to finish work in July each year so their unused leave payments will be received in a new financial year when their income and tax rates will be lower. New retirees this July will have the same challenge as in the last few years - extreme low interest rates.
This means the simple way to generate income to live on, bank deposits, won't work. Retirees will have to consider other options such as account-based pensions, shares, and property.
Advertisement
A few mortgage-based funds offer moderate interest rates with security but any advertising very high rates should be treated with caution.
Account-based pensions pay a reliable, known income that may be more or less than the actual income the account earns. Interest, rents and dividends are reinvested and a fixed payment is made to the retiree monthly.
The retiree and their adviser choose the underlying investments - fixed interest, shares and property, in Australia or overseas. Cautious investors can take a conservative approach while those comfortable with fluctuations can choose growth assets for higher returns.
The average return from fixed interest investments over the last ten years has been around 3.6 per cent per annum. Australian shares have earned 10.1 per cent, commercial property 11.7 per cent and international shares 14.6 per cent per annum.
A conservative mix could have around a third of the money invested in shares and property for growth and two-thirds in cash and fixed interest for stability and security. A growth selection might have seventy per cent growth assets and thirty per cent in stable, defensive areas.
Pension payments are at a set rate, with age-based minima and no maximum. The temporary reduction introduced in response to the COVID effect on markets is to continue for another year, allowing retirees who don't need high income from their pension accounts to conserve more.
Many shares in large companies pay attractive, reliable dividends, often with tax credits attached. Examples include ANZ, National and Westpac, BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals, Metcash and Harvey Norman.
The dividends from these should be 5 per cent per annum or more. The shares will also grow in value over the long term but will fluctuate along the way.
Commercial property funds such as GPT, Charter Hall and SCA usually pay reliable income of more than 5 per cent per annum from their tenants' rents. Some other property funds that pay higher incomes aren't traded on financial markets and usually have fixed terms.
Financial advisers can help new retirees decide their best retirement income options.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.