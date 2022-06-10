THOUSANDS of business owners will soon benefit from an online hub, which will be launched across the Cabonne Shire later this month.
Dubbed 'The Cabonne Collective', the district's Mayor Kevin Beatty says council noted the need for the free portal, as there isn't an established organisation in the area that currently exists.
Advertisement
"With no Chamber of Commerce located in the Cabonne Local Government Area, council recognised that there was more that could be done to support local businesses," Cr Beatty said.
"Particularly as they continue to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, drought, floods and the mouse plague."
Serving as a 'one-stop shop', council says the online hub will provide all-scale businesses with alerts for available grants and sponsorship opportunities.
It's also said to give access to community consultation meetings and notify business owners of networking events in the region - ploughing more energy into opportunities for profitable development.
"We hope that the establishment of The Cabonne Collective will foster our growing business economy," Cr Beatty said, "and encourage all businesses within Cabonne to contribute, grow and share the economic benefits that Cabonne has to offer."
Council will host a networking event on June 23 to officially launch the website, which will be held at Cudal's community centre on 15 Main Street from 6pm to 8pm.
The launch will also feature owner of Jumbled, Pip Brett as its special guest speaker, with the evening to include canapes and beverages for attendees.
"There are approximately 2000 businesses within Cabonne, across a wide range of sectors," Cr Beatty said.
"We hope The Cabonne Collective will support and grow the business network, and ensure that Cabonne is seen as a business-friendly region."
Head to the council website to RSVP to the event, where registrations of interest for the upcoming portal can also be accessed.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.