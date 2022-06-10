Central Western Daily
Business

The Cabonne Collective: Council launching online platform for shire's businesses

EG
By Emily Gobourg
June 10 2022 - 1:00am
ONLINE HUB: Free online business portal launches June 23 across Cabonne Shire, with Mayor Kevin Beatty saying councils wants to 'do more for local businesses'. Photo: FILE.

THOUSANDS of business owners will soon benefit from an online hub, which will be launched across the Cabonne Shire later this month.

Local News

