Five games in and Orange CYMS Premier League winning hockey coach Pete Shea is impressed with what he's seen after watching the first quarter of the season.
Currently, the northern sides are dominating the Women's Central West Premier League with Lithgow on top, followed by Souths, St Pat's and Bathurst City.
These results come after CYMS were crowned champions in 2021.
For Shea, the competition has gone to another level, a level in which his CYMS side must reach after a tough start to the season.
"From the games that I've seen it's been quite an even competition," he said.
"We played Bathurst City in the first game then were beaten by St Pat's who I think will be big improvers this year.
"We've gone 1-0 down to Lithgow and had a 2-1 win against Parkes so I think from what I've seen the indicators are it's a much more even competition this year.
"The standard has improved, this year than it was on last year across the board."
With four draws across the competition, Shea's comments are reflected by a fixture where Orange United in sixth could end up third in the matter of one game.
CYMS themselves are starting to attempt to chase down the pack with its 2-1 win over Parkes on Saturday, the first win of the season with Emma Corcoran and Courtney Hogan on the score-sheet.
Shea agreed his side's slow start to the season has come down to building combinations.
"We played a good game against Panthers the week before where we went down 1-0 in the last two minutes of the game," he said.
"We had the same team together (against Parkes) and are starting to get a few combinations happening, and players are starting to understand our patterns a bit better so we're on the improve."
The Premier League competition will now enter its long weekend bye round and with only one win CYMS' build up into the time off hasn't been ideal.
Shea hopes the breather will provide a chance to solidify his side's new combinations.
"It would've been nice to have a couple more weeks of building momentum, we've been working well at training and trying to improve in some areas," he said.
"A lot of the girls are playing in the state championships so they're not devoid of hockey.
"We're looking to come back after the long weekend and build on what we've been doing over the last few weeks, (the break) will be a good thing."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
