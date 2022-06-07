Central Western Daily

Emergence of NSW Blues Kotoni Staggs, Jack Wighton and Isaah Yeo excites Shane Rodney

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
June 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING FORWARD: Shane Rodney says junior being able to see stars from the bush such as Isaah Yeo, Jack Wighton and Kotoni Staggs (insets) in State of Origin can only be a good thing.

Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo and Kotoni Staggs; all players from the Central West who will be lining up for the Blues come Wednesday night, the significance of which isn't lost on Shane Rodney.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.