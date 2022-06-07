Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo and Kotoni Staggs; all players from the Central West who will be lining up for the Blues come Wednesday night, the significance of which isn't lost on Shane Rodney.
The current Orange Hawks first grade coach and NRL premiership-winning player believes the emergence of players from the bush will have a trickle down effect that can only help grow the game in regional areas.
"Kotoni, Jack and Isaah, they're at the top of the tree for their positions and clubs and there's a huge list of players underneath that, either playing NRL or on the verge of coming through systems," Rodney said.
"I think country rugby league is going to be in good stead for a while with a lot of talented people coming through the regions."
So what has sparked this surge of regional talent? Many would point to clubs such as the Penrith Panthers - where Rodney played 79 games and became an NRL champion - building connections in the Central West. This is evident through the annual Bathurst game, or seeing young Orange stars like Jack Cole and Addison Williams picked up for the club's Jersey Flegg side.
Rodney pointed to Dubbo product Yeo, who first lined up for NSW in State of Origin back in 2020, as a player who could inspire the next generation of country footy stars.
"Obviously Isaah came down to Sydney and went through (Penrith's) junior systems, but being a country kid, there's a lot like him," Rodney said.
"For Penrith themselves, it's not just western Sydney that they're targeting, a lot of their recruitment is through the Central West and Western NSW with programs they've implemented eight or ten years ago, and these guys like Isaah are the first of that crop who are benefitting.
"I can see that continuing into the future, because they've got steps in place where they're identifying young talent to get them well coached and prepared, so if they do come to Sydney, they're ready to excel."
It also doesn't hurt that the Panthers have been in premiership contention for a few years now.
"Isaah is an example, that if a young person from Dubbo, or anywhere in the Central West, sees them doing well, they want to follow that player and that team," Rodney added.
"Those kids then want to pursue that as they get older. It's been happening for many years, when people represent their areas, the community really gets behind them and it emphasises to the young fellas that there is an opportunity there."
With three kids of his own, Rodney has an insight into just how much State of Origin means to the junior ranks, as only a parent could see up close.
"They all know it's on Wednesday night and they're supporting the Blues and they have certain players they like watching," he said.
"It does create a bit of a buzz there with the juniors. To see some local kids being represented there makes it even better for the young fans."
So the question then has to be asked; will the NRL's recent love-affair with the regions continue to grow, or will it stagnate?
Rodney thinks that getting more RNL games played in regional towns would be "great for those communities" and the clubs as well.
"I know Manly has been out to Mudgee a bit now. I was over there on the weekend and there was plenty of people in Manly apparel," he said.
"Souths have ducked out to Dubbo a bit, so I see other clubs are trying to do what (Penrith) are doing. I think it's a really good thing for the communities to be able to see, because some people will never venture to Sydney to see an NRL game, so to see it in a regional area is a good thing.
"You're not just watching your favourite player on TV, you get up close and experience a game, the atmosphere, and little kids might see that and aspire to be there one day."
As for Wednesday's game itself, Rodney even ventured a prediction.
"I think it's going to be a competitive game and it sounds like Billy Slater has got the Maroons fully focused," he said.
"But I think the Blues will be too classy, especially in the spine and then Isaah at 13. I think the Blues win by eight or ten points."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
