Overcoming excessive violence rates Advertising Feature

MUCH NEEDED SUPPORT: Working together for a brighter future. Photo: Shutterstock

Housing Plus domestic and family violence services based at The Orchard in Orange have experienced a significant increase in the number of women experiencing homelessness due to domestic and family violence compounded by the housing crisis Australia is currently experiencing.



Police referrals to their Women's Domestic Violence Court Advocacy Service have increased by 29.5 per cent in Orange since 2018, with the rates of domestic and family violence in the Orange region almost twice the state average at 741.1 per 100,000 population compared to 393 for NSW (NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research- reference Domestic Violence Statistics 2020/21).

Housing Plus has provided domestic and family violence services in Orange since 2005, and opened The Orchard in February 2021.



Since opening they have helped support more than 37 women and 60 children, equating to over 2,200 nights of accommodation. During their stay and beyond, Housing Plus has supported them to access support services to ensure their ongoing safety, health and well-being.



The outcomes of this approach includes supporting women and their children to secure stable and sustainable long-term accommodation, and linking them with an appropriate health care provider.



There is also a strong focus on linking with job agency providers and Opportunity Pathways for job seeking, education, and upskill support, along with supporting children that are residing at The Orchard to engage in childcare, schooling and educational programs.

As a provider of the state's first purpose-built core and cluster domestic and family violence refuge, The Orchard, Housing Plus has seen the benefits that providing high quality accommodation and services has for victims of domestic violence.



The cluster refers to the homes or units accommodating families, which give women and children privacy and independence. The core consists of office space and communal areas where residents access services like counselling as well as practical tailored supports services to rebuild their lives, and remote AVL access to Courts. The model creates a supportive family-friendly environment, with space for families to navigate an understandably traumatising time, and equip them with tools and time to begin to heal.

A volunteer fundraising committee was established 5 years ago in Orange to help Housing Plus raise funds for The Orchard. This amazing group of volunteers are passionate about supporting the women and children of Orange and have helped raise almost $300,000.



People interested in supporting The Orchard either by volunteering or donating, should contact Housing Plus by emailing volunteers@housingplus.com.au or calling 1800 603 300.

Housing Plus also have plans to provide three new Orchards in Bathurst, Mudgee and Dubbo. If you are experiencing domestic and family violence and need support, you can contact Housing Plus on 1300 384 357 for Orange and surrounds.

