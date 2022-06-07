Central Western Daily
Updated

Specialist police return to site of fatal house fire in Oberon

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:31am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of a fatal house fire in Queen Street, Oberon. Photos courtesy of Top Notch Video

SPECIALIST police have returned to the scene of a fatal house fire in Oberon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.