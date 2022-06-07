SPECIALIST police have returned to the scene of a fatal house fire in Oberon.
Duty Officer with Chifley Police District, Inspector David Abercrombie, said police returned to the Queen Street property early Wednesday to process the scene and continue the investigation.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire just before 11am on Tuesday following reports of smoke coming from the Queen Street home.
Fire and Rescue NSW officers entered the house and located the body of a 37-year-old man inside.
Inspector Abercrombie said emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service all attended the scene.
He said police have yet to formally identify the victim, and the cause of the fire has yet to be established.
He said the cladded house was internally gutted by the blaze.
Inspector Abercrombie said emergency services were summoned to the scene after receiving two separate 000 calls from people who noticed smoke coming from the building.
He asked any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police about the fire to contact them either via Bathurst Police Station on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 000.
He said police welcomed any information which may assist with the timeframes of the fire.
