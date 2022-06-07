Central Western Daily
Breaking

Police investigations into fatal house fire in Oberon

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:59am, first published 3:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One dead following a house fire in Oberon on June 7. Photo: FILE

A person has died following a fatal house fire in Oberon on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.