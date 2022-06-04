Central Western Daily

Gaeta grabs Junior of the Week

By Bob Taylor
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:20am, first published June 4 2022 - 10:30pm
We start this week with a look at the Thursday 7.30pm Doubles where the Star turned out to be Dean Wells with a wonderful 162 over average, and he was followed Jason Brown from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 150 over average, and finally, there was the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles, where Alex Gaeta scored an equally great 150 over average for the series.

