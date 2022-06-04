Gaeta grabs Junior of the Week

We start this week with a look at the Thursday 7.30pm Doubles where the Star turned out to be Dean Wells with a wonderful 162 over average, and he was followed Jason Brown from the Tuesday Scratch Singles with 150 over average, and finally, there was the Wednesday 6.20pm Doubles, where Alex Gaeta scored an equally great 150 over average for the series.
Star Bowler of the Week and winner of the Auto Wash compliments of Pete's Car Wash was Dean Wells who deserved it with that great 162 over average for the series.
This week's High Roller champion and winner of the three free practice games was Zac Shea who scored 225 (PB). As this score was 73 over average, Zac was named the first Man of the Moment for June, and first in the queue with hopes of winning the voucher from Guys Cuts.
Other bowlers seeking equal recognition included Ben Barlow 211, Patrick Govier 213, Jason Drewe 211, Mitch Kunnen 222, Daniel Lamb 221, Logan Bryant 214, Blake Frecklington 224, Nick Flannery 249, Jason Brown 223, Jason Osborne 221, Jacob French 202, David Hayward 225, Adam O'Connor 230, Hayden Swallow 226, Alex Gaeta 211, Jayden Shea 222, Michelle Schmiedel 206, Allan Lickiewicz 248, Keilan Holder 202, Tim Moult 215 (PB) and Dean Wells 256.
Our Almost Made it Hero and winner of the open order from Kings Takeaway at Greengate was Tammi Robinson who scored 199 (PB). As this score was 41 over average, Tammi was named the First Female of Note for June and first in the line with a chance at the Gift Certificate from MJ's All Hair-All Occasions.
Other bowlers seeking a great feed included Felicity Moller 127, Colleen Blake 123, Milo Lees 145, Harley Campbell 111, Lachlan Turner 171, Angel Harmer 125, Michelle Bostjancic 176, Michael Dunworth 176, Katrina Ashwood 178, Maureen Corby 145, Coral Britt 118, Judy James 158, Melissa Fieldus 159, Liz Campbell 152 (PB), Doug Marriott 159, Henry Phillips 178, Dianne Wellard 97, Julia Christian 134, Braxton Lossano 126 (PB), Britt Mason 149 and Alex Paniz 127.
Then there was James Roberts 131, Kate Dawson 119, Kate Randall 160, Ben Hyde 191, Nate Charman 152, Rhiannon Lamb 193, Nick Gaeta 195 (PB), Claire Hawkins 126, Bella Muir 142, Jason Blowes 176, Sam Baker 156, Alan Westendorf 192, Judy Taylor 155, Robyn Stedman 154, David Quinlan 193, Barbara Coull 135, Mary Mills 148, Ryan Parson 120, Jordan Skeen-Russel 153, Harrison Walker 199, Josh Pang 158, Jayden Shea 158, Scott Jones 187 and Alyce Selwood 155.
Junior of the Week and winner of the voucher from Domino's was Nick Gaeta whose score of 195 (PB) was 48 over average.
