Beware a determined Orange Emus side.
After a 56-0 loss to Bathurst Bulldogs in round six of the Westfund Ferguson Cup, the Emus women were on a mission on Saturday as they defeated Forbes 17-5.
In cold, damp conditions, a grind mentality suited the home side perfectly as Emus turned around its previous 26-14 loss to Forbes in round two.
For coach Alex Walker, Saturday's result was one to savour after the pain of a Bulldogs defeat.
"It was unbelievable, having lost to Forbes in the first round and having a win against City, I think the girls were bolstered by that and ran out there pretty confidently," she said.
"Conditions weren't ideal but to come away with a win was exactly what they needed.
"It was physically hard, the Forbes girls have come leaps and bounds since I first played them so they deserve some acknowledgement."
"I think it was spot on, they found it very hard to breakthrough," she said.
"Every time I looked up we were there with a solid line, we didn't give them a chance really, it's something we've been working on and the girls haven't definitely figured it out."
"We're also looking up and matching numbers, a lot of the girls are starting to get a bit more confident to call their player over or call them up and that translated on the field - for me when I looked up everyone was in that line and last feet was always there."
Emus centre Kiara Sullivan was the star of the show, coming away with two tries after returning to the side in round three.
Emily McDonald was a sharp-shooter with the boot, converting all goals and setting up the game with a penalty.
"Early on in the piece Em McDonald made the correct decision to go for three points, conditions weren't ideal so it helped us with a mindset that we were in front," Walker recounted.
Central West Rugby will now embark on its long-weekend bye round with Walker adding it hasn't come at the perfect time.
"It's a bit unfortunate, it would've been nice to roll on from here but I guess that's a good recovery time as well so we'll go back to drawing board," she said.
"There's still a few things we can work on, I think our breakdown was a bit slow and Forbes had a few smart players who know how to disrupt the ruck so we'll work on that at training.
"I'm happy (with the first half of the season), they've proved to themselves they know how to play the game, I can't ask for much more than that."
Orange Emus 17 (Kiara Sullivan 2 tries; Emily McDonald 2 conversions, Emily McDonald 1 penalty) defeated Forbes Platypi 5 (Jayden Scott try)
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
