Wild winds and an icy downpour lashed Orange early Monday morning - felling trees, forcing road closures, and damaging several homes.
From 2am to 4.30am approximately 10 millimetres of rain fell and winds peaked at 65 kilometres-per-hour, Weatherzone reports.
"At those speeds you expect trees in motion, inconvenience when walking, and branches breaking," meteorologist Chris Matthews said.
A low of 1.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at approximately 3.25am, possibly resulting in hail and sleet in some parts of town.
Mount Canobolas was delivered its second dump of snow for the year, and both access roads to the summit remain closed by Cabonne Council.
Orange SES Unit Commander Rob Stevens said local call-outs were manageable, despite the intense weather.
"We went through the night, and we've still got a team out at the moment [working] through the last couple of jobs.
"A couple of houses were damaged but nothing too drastic ... a lot of it was just trees down blocking roads."
Burrendong Way, Ophir Road, and East Guyong Road were closed off due to fallen trees, but all have since reopened.
Mr Stevens said the worst could be yet to come: "Going on current trends we're probably going to be in for a big couple of days."
