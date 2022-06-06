CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
Advertisement
Our photographers sent the bulk of Saturday either court-side or prowling the sidelines of footy fields across Orange.
Jude was at the rugby at Endeavour Oval on Saturday before ducking up to the netball courts at Sir Neville Howse Stadium and then across to the Orange Hockey Complex.
Then on Sunday, Jude was at Wade Park to snap some of the action from the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.