Recent Calare candidate Kay Nankervis discusses implications of The Greens' record election result

By Sam Bolt
June 5 2022 - 9:30pm
Recent Greens candidate for Calare Kay Nankervis said the party's record performance in a federal election, where (inset) David Shoebridge won a seat in the senate, highlights a growth in climate and social consciousness among voters.

While results in Calare weren't the strongest for The Greens in last month's Federal Election, the party's record performance elsewhere has 2022 candidate Kay Nankervis hopeful the party's policies are starting to resonate with more voters.

