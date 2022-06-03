"I don't know what your problem is with me, Mr Day ... but you never seem to be fair to me."
Magistrate David Day had just sentenced David John Quick, 39, of Algona Crescent to 10 months' jail with a six-month non-parole period for fraud relating to Micro Business Support Grants when the latter vented his frustration on his way to the cells.
"Deserving people are being held up [from receiving support] because of people like Mr Quick," Mr Day said during sentencing.
"If Mr Quick is at large what confidence can the community have that Mr Quick won't sit down with a guide book [to commit the offence] again?"
The jail sentence relates to offences of making a false or misleading statement to Service NSW to receive a Micro Support Grant, dishonestly obtaining $1000, and dishonestly obtaining $10,000.
According to police, a claim for the Micro Business Support Grant was made in Quick's name on October 13, 2021 .
At 9.31pm on October 18, 2021, $12,000 was deposited into Quick's bank account and he withdrew $1000 at 1.40am later that night.
Between 9am and 10am the next morning he attempted to withdraw $10,000 from his account.
He said the funds were to buy a car and caravan and on review the bank staff deemed the Service NSW funds to be suspicious so the withdrawal was not completed.
Quick left the bank and the matter was referred to the police.
Although he pleaded guilty to the offences and solicitor Wendy Carpenter was acting on his behalf Quick said he did not fill anything out himself.
"My client has admitted to the offending, however, at the time he was in the home of other people who were also making applications," Ms Carpenter said.
"He believed he was applying for a loan that didn't need to be paid back for 12 months.
"His plea [of guilt] is that he handed over his identification and a submission was made on his behalf.
"He only took out $1000, he say that at the time he took the money out he wasn't aware that the money had gone in there."
Ms Carpenter said Quick is also working on his drug addiction and participates in counselling as well as the methadone program.
"I haven't used drugs for ages, even if it doesn't make a difference in court," Quick added later on after Mr Day read through his criminal record, which included larceny, common assault, drug supply and shoplifting going back 20 years.
Mr Day also resentenced Quick for breaching a Community Correction Order he was previously given for taking a bow and arrow to the community health building in Kite Street and saying he was going to shoot one of the clients on April 7, 2020.
Mr Day gave him a new two-year CCO dating from May 25 this year.
Mr Day later released Quick on bail pending a severity appeal.
