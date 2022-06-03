A woman who concealed insurance fraud involving a false claim for a stolen ute has been sentenced to full-time jail.
Appearing in Orange Local Court, Amanda McCauley, 36, formerly of Kiethian Place, was charged with concealing a strictly indictable offence of another person and failing to bring to the attention of police that she had information that could assist in securing a prosecution.
Magistrate David Day said the offence required a jail sentence.
"On the facts she was aware of the fraud being perpetrated," he said.
"The offence is serious, it's an attack on the administration of justice.
"I'm of the view that general deterrence would not be [achieved] if an [Intensive Correction Order] was imposed because of a perception in the community that it's a light touch."
According to information submitted to the court, the offence related to fraud involved a 2004 Holden Commodore ute that was reported stolen on September, 5, 2018.
The registered owner of the car submitted an insurance claim stating the keys were stolen earlier from another car that had been broken in to. The insurance company paid $16,905 to the owner's account.
However, on September 23, 2020, McCauley was incarcerated for an unrelated matter and made numerous phone calls from jail, including to a person about a storage shed that was in her name.
During the calls she mentioned that the ute was inside the shed.
Police were notified about the location of the ute and on November 3, 2020 they searched the storage shed and found the vehicle, along with the allegedly stolen key.
McCauley had previously handed her copy of the key to the insurance company when the claim was initially lodged.
The insurance company was informed and later recovered the vehicle.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said McCauley became aware of the offending while she was in custody but did not tell authorities.
Mr Day sentenced McCauley to seven months in full-time jail with a four-month non-parole period taking into account the harsh COVID conditions in incarceration.
"[I] need to take into account community protection, rehabilitation and recognise the harm done to the community," Mr Day said.
"There is harm to the community."
However, he released her on bail that afternoon pending a severity appeal.
