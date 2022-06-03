Orange looks set for a bumper weekend of tourist trade on the June long weekend, with accommodation providers and cellar doors reporting strong bookings, and the Winter Jazz Festival set to bring crowds to the CBD.
Accommodation booking service BNB Made Easy says about 90-95 percent of their 100-plus properties are booked and the few remaining expected to be snapped up next week.
"It's always a very strong weekend in the region and Orange is always near 100 percent booked out for the three nights," said Managing Director Tim Mortimer .
All guests that have booked so far will be staying in town for the three nights, he says, which will be "a great injector of revenue into the region."
Spending the long weekend enjoying good food and wine appears to be the favoured activity of many of those heading to Orange, with local cellar doors naming the June long weekend as one of their biggest of the year.
Printhie Wines marketing manager Emily Swift says bookings for tastings, experiences and their new restaurant were "really strong."
"We have long waiting lists for the restaurant on both Saturday and Sunday which is very pleasing," she said.
"We're loving seeing people choose Orange as their destination of choice for premium culinary and wine experiences."
Nashdale Lane Wines co-owner Tanya Segger said they had already seen a spike in weekend visits with the arrival of winter and were preparing for huge long weekend.
She encouraged locals and visitors planning to visit cellar doors to book ahead to avoid disappointment.
"Even if you're a local bringing some friends who are staying with you for the weekend, because it's different to a normal Sunday afternoon where you could maybe get lucky and just walk in."
The other drawcard for visitors this June long weekend is the inaugural Winter Jazz Festival.
Headlined by Vince Jones and Mahalia Barnes, the festival will see the CBD come alive with more then 50 shows from high calibre musicians showcasing jazz, blues, soul, world and roots music.
Venues include the Holy Trinity Church, the Orange Civic Centre and the Lord Anson.
There'll also be a free stage at The Royal Hotel throughout the weekend showcasing local talent, form school bands and up and coming talent to established artists.
Organiser Luke Wilkinson said holding the festival in the CBD would allow people to wander between venues, dip in and out, and to discover artists they may not have heard of before.
He says organisers are currently looking for some extra volunteers to help with ushering.
"Two shifts of four to five hours will get you a free weekend pass," he said.
Mr Wilkinson can be contacted on 0407 484 388.
I'm a journalist at the Central Western Daily. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
