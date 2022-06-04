Can you imagine eating five burgers in three minutes and 40 seconds? That's one burger every 44 seconds.
And that's what Brendan Hill did last week.
"It was unbelievable," Burger Hub restaurant owner Jason McGuire said.
Condition of entry was a $100 entry fee, with local businesses nominating participants.
The aim of the competition, Mr McGuire said, was for competitors to eat five burgers in 10 minutes, or who could do it the fastest.
Brendan Hill, who was sponsored by Inkredible Experience, was the day's winner, eating his five burgers well under the benchmark time - three minutes and 40 seconds.
Mr Hill chose the Black Dog Institute as his charity, with a total of $667 raised from the entire event going towards the cause.
"It was a spectacular effort," the burger store owner said.
The competition was run alongside the Parkes business' four-year celebrations, which also included an afternoon of music, drinks, games and face painting.
Funds were raised from the games played on the day, as well as gold coin donations.
Jason would like to thank all who attended the celebrations and competition on Sunday, particularly the participants and fellow business owners.
"I'd like to thank the businesses who did nominate someone for the competition," he said.
Readers can watch the action from the burger eating competition and celebrations on the Parkes Burger Hub's Facebook page.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
