DUE TO recent rainfall levels across the region, Molong's popular market day has been forced to cancel its June long weekend event.
Market organisers released a statement via the event's Facebook page on June 2, announcing the cancellation due to the Dr. Ross Memorial Recreation Grounds, 'The Rec' being too waterlogged for the big day to move forward.
Advertisement
"We are devastated to announce that the June 13 Molong Village Markets has been cancelled," its organisers posted to the online page.
"Even without any further rain, Molong Recreation Ground is just too wet to go ahead with this event."
Hosts of the large gig, Molong Advancement Group's secretary, Janine Marriott says the decision, though a disheartening one to make, was also a logical one in terms of preserving the grounds.
"We had drought before we had all of this wet weather and we can't wreck The Rec," she said.
"It's just too precious to run cars all over and whatnot, so the next market will be in October now."
Cancelling the event, which had registered the interest of almost 900 people online, was also a choice both recommended and backed by the town's local council.
"The decision to cancel the June Molong Village Markets was a joint decision between [Molong Advancement Group] and council," the Cabone Council spokesperson said.
"The main concern was the preservation of the Rec Ground, given there was to be up 100 store holders and thousands of visitors on the day.
"Council will continue its support of the Molong Village Markets and will contribute to the running of the October markets, to be held on the Labour Day weekend."
Molong Village Market days ordinarily fall three times a year during public holidays times, which are Easter Monday, the Queen's birthday Monday in June and on Monday's Labour Day, which will fall on October 3 later this year.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.