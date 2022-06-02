Highway tunnel ... is it a mega-project or mega-pipe dream?

By 2041, it's expected New South Wales' population will be just shy of the 10 million mark.
That means, every year for the next 19 years we're expected to see around 85,000 extra people land in NSW - one way or another - and call the blue state their own.
And of those people, based on recent trends, around 35 per cent of them will flock to the regions to live. The biggest state in Australia is going to get a lot bigger - and quickly, too.
Advertisement
So, for the state government, it's never been more important than it is now to invest in regional NSW.
Housing affordability, water security, jobs and improved connectivity - both in the online world and physical - are all musts to help places like Orange continue to loom as attractive options for those looking to escape the rat race in Sydney, but still enjoy everything a vibrant, modern and developing city has to offer. All the while offering up that country charm you just don't see in places in metro areas.
And that's why, when news broke on Tuesday morning suggesting the NSW Government's planned 'mega-projects' were about to be put on ice on the back of rising construction costs and a world-wide labour shortage, people west of that old sandstone curtain were up in arms.
For a state government that has prided itself on delivering grand projects - deputy premier Paul Toole said as much this week - that $4.5 billion upgrade of the Great Western Highway all of a sudden looked a bridge - or in this case a tunnel - too far.
The tunnel and Great Western Highway upgrade has long been a project many across the Central West view as a pipe dream. The Bells Line Expressway is another of those projects. They're 'believe it when I see it' jobs.
But, somewhat defiantly, Mr Toole was quick on the drop and declared work on the tunnel is only two years away.
Will it or won't it? I guess, we can believe it when we see it.
Either way, a project of this scale is a key one as the state looks to accommodate a booming population in NSW.
Because, even if most of the 10 million people that are set to call NSW home come 2041 don't live in the Central West, chances are they'll visit here fairly regularly with tourism one of this area's biggest sectors.
Mr Toole said improving the link between Sydney and the Central West was "vital". Looks as though we'll find out how vita, in the grand scheme of things, in the next two years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.