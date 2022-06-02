Carcoar's popularity has been taking off in recent months, and it's destined to continue with the award-winning village being chosen as the backdrop for a new six-episode series.
Ten Pound Poms is a co-production between BBC and Stan and on Wednesday the village was transformed as locals played the roles of extras, vintage vehicles were parked along the bluestone kerbs and the shops were magically changed into vibrant country stores.
Tomolly became a chemist and general store, the Village Grocer a butchers, the Rustic Flamingo a toy store and the pub, well it became a pub, just with some faux beer posters in place of the real ones.
The well-known Antica was turned into a department store as was the doctor's surgery. The old Clyde Depot, which has had the Capitol Theatre sign on it since an even older movie was filmed there, became a very summery looking fruit shop, despite the dustings of snow.
As extras - many of them Carcoarians - wandered the street, green and yellow buses rolled past, delivery vans covered road signs and a red phone box stood proud of place outside the court house.
Filming isn't only happening in Carcoar either. On Thursday the crew was in Neville filming in the pub out there and on Friday they are scheduled to film at the historic Coombing Park homestead.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
