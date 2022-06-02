Central Western Daily

At the museum column | Take a look at what's happening at the Orange Regional Museum

By Mary-Elizabeth Andrews
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:16am, first published 4:24am
Dishwashing basin made by Able Law, Gilgandra, c 1950. Gift of Les Wright, Orange Regional Museum collection

In May, Orange Regional Museum held two hugely popular Kintsugi workshops, exploring the Japanese art of repairing broken, chipped and cracked pottery using lacquer and gold.

