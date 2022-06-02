In May, Orange Regional Museum held two hugely popular Kintsugi workshops, exploring the Japanese art of repairing broken, chipped and cracked pottery using lacquer and gold.
Led by Sydney-based artisans Jun and Hitomi from Kintsugi Australia, the workshops were part of our 'Make do and Mend' series, linked to a new display of unique hand-made items in our local history exhibition, Inherit, and supported by the Australian Government's Culture, Heritage and Arts Regional Tourism (CHART) program.
This month, the crafting continues with 'Visible Mending', making beautiful, one-of-a-kind items from clothing and textiles you might otherwise throw away.
On Saturday June 18, join us as visual artist and educator Michele Elliot guides participants through simple hand-stitch techniques to patch and mend well-loved garments.
Life in regional and remote areas has always necessitated making do. The new items on display demonstrate this well.
There's a kitchen cupboard, made some time in the 1930s by Max Buesnel of Lower Forest, between Spring Hill and Forest Reefs.
One of 11 children, Max grew up in the family home, "St Martins". His grandfather had established farmland there in the 1870s after emigrating from Jersey to try his luck on the gold fields.
When Max married Lorna Webster in 1952, they lived in the family home for a time, before building their own house on the property.
Setting out on their own, they took the cupboard, which Max had made from old automotive oil boxes and native timber.
The boxes probably date to the 1930s, or earlier, and they still bear the elaborate Vacuum Oil Company insignia.
Another great example is a handmade basin, made by Able Law of Gilgandra around 1950 and used by the Wright family at their home near Orange for almost 15 years before a 'proper' sink and hot water system was installed.
Though rudimentary, the basin not only proved effective, it saved an estimated 160,000 litres of water over its lifetime. The unique V-shaped chambers used two-thirds the water of a flat-bottomed sink and were made by cutting a kerosene tin diagonally through.
Don't miss the new 'Making Do' display, on now in Inherit. Tickets for our Visible Mending workshop are available from Eventbrite. Bookings essential.
Orange Regional Museum is open daily 9am-4pm.
