In 1987 a group of enthusiastic Bridge players established the Orange Bridge Club which has grown over the years to a membership of 139.
On Sunday, May 29, 50 of these members celebrated its 35th birthday in the clubhouse with lunch, cake and an afternoon Bridge Session.
Partners were drawn from a hat and novelty and lucky door prizes made for a fun afternoon.
Winners for the day were North-South pair Patricia Burrows/Rhonda Jefferson and east-west pair Mary North/Garth Hogg.
Bridge is a stimulating, challenging game and Orange Bridge Club is very proactive in encouraging new members, regularly conducting a series of beginner lessons.
There are five Bridge sessions per week. For more information please contact Dorothy Woodside on 6362 8218 or Christine Kershaw on 0458 623 029.
Results for Week Commencing Friday, May 27:
