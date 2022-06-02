FIVE outdoor playgrounds will be open soon for children to play on as part of Orange City Council's program to improve playground facilities in the city.
And the sixth, the temporary indoor centre at the Orange Indoor Tennis centre, should also be opening within weeks.
Advertisement
It had been hoped the indoor facility would be operational by June 1 but Mayor Jason Hamling, who started the project rolling, said logistically, it had been a challenge.
"We're in the final stages of getting it up and running. It will be at the Tennis Centre, half the equipment has arrived, we're pushing to have it opened as soon as possible and it will be open until the end of September," he said adding he congratulated staff on pulling the project together.
"Council staff have done a great job, this is something that the community will welcome," he said.
"Now we've got it, I encourage people to use it."
Now we've got it, I encourage people to use it.- Mayor Jason Hamling
Cr Hamling again stressed the facility was temporary.
"We're not going into competition with a commercial operator," he said
On the outdoor playground scene, two playgrounds are being installed in Larance Park and Sullivan Reserve, while new playgrounds will replace old playgrounds at Glenroi Oval and Sir Neville Howse Park.
The long-awaited playground in Matthews Park, funded through Council's FutureCity project, will also open soon. The softfall surface was installed at the playground this week and it should be ready for use in a couple of weeks.
Council increased its spending on new playground construction over the past two financial years, allocating $360,000 in each of the last two budgets to boost the city's playground network.
This year $90,000 has been allocated for new playgrounds in the draft budget. Last year's funding allowed for playground equipment to be installed at Jaegar Oval, Nelson Park, Webb Street and Lady Dorothy Cutler Park.
Orange City Council Sport and Recreation Policy Committee Chair, Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh, said the council was committed to increasing access to play equipment for children across the city.
"The aim is to improve access to play opportunities for children and their carers by building more neighbourhood playgrounds in residential areas, as well as upgrading existing playgrounds that have reached their use-by date," Cr Greenhalgh said.
"The funding boost has enabled Council to make some great improvements to the provision of play equipment in Orange and I look forward to working with the community to provide more recreation options for younger people in future."
Advertisement
Work on installing the playgrounds in Larance Park (in Sunny South Crescent) and Sir Neville Howse Park (off Forest Road) is almost complete and they should be ready to use in a couple of weeks, weather permitting.
The playgrounds at Glenroi Oval and Sullivan Reserve (off Sullivan Circuit) will be installed later next month.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
HAVE YOUR SAY
Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.