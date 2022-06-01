Central Western Daily

Former NSW Labor minister and Orange resident Ian Macdonald seeks judge-alone retrial over Doyles Creek mining licence

By Miklos Bolza
June 1 2022 - 3:30am
Former NSW Labor minister Ian MacDonald is seeking a trial by judge-alone.

Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald and union boss John Maitland will ask that their criminal retrial over a 2008 mining licence be heard by a judge and not a jury.

