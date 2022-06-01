After a close 26-24 loss to Bathurst St Pat's in round six, Orange Hawks were desperate for a return to form on Sunday.
With players out though in its round seven Group 10 League Tag clash against Lithgow Workies Wolves, they could be forgiven for not putting forward a complete performance.
However, the Hawks women turned up to play and decimated their opponents with a 42-0 victory.
For captain Bec Ford, Sunday's game was one of her side's best of the year.
"I was really excited by our performance," she said.
"We had four of our NSW Touch girls out of the side, so I think that just shows the depth we have in our League Tag side at the moment.
"We completed most of our sets, we looked really good with the ball and we tightened up on a few things we were lacking in the previous game."
Ford herself was among the try-scoring list with Karla Pearson, Sami Laing and Emily McDonald also joining in on the haul amongst others.
Laing, who's joined Hawks from Cargo Blue Heelers this season, has started to hit her straps after Hawks' wins over CYMS, Bathurst Panthers and Workies.
"Sami is really finding her feet at the moment, she's playing fullback and is just always there when you need her," Ford explained.
"You can put her into space and she'll hit those holes and makes tags when she needs to as well so she's playing some really good footy at the moment."
In the other Group 10 Westfund Senior League Tag results, Orange CYMS defeated Cowra Magpies 20-14 thanks to an Ella Barrett double while Bathurst St Pat's won a 31-7 forfeit against Panthers.
The ladder sees St Pat's in outright first with 10 points while CYMS, Hawks and Cowra all sit equal second on eight points.
Lithgow is fifth with six and Panthers round out the bottom on two points.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
