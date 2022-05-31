Electric vehicle trips will be on offer for free this weekend in Orange, as part of a local campaign to promote cleaner technologies.
The Owners Show and Ride meetup will take place between 10am and 3pm on Sunday, June 5, with cars leaving from the Civic Theatre carpark on Byng Street.
Vehicles available for 30-minute joy rides include: The Tesla Model 3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, MG ZS EV, Mercedes EQA, Tesla Model X, and Hyundai Kona Electric.
Several plug-in hybrids - which combine electric motors with a traditional petrol engine - will also be on display, including the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Mitsubishi Outlander.
A group of experienced local owners will be on standby, to provide information on the advantages and challenges of abandoning petrol-power outside a large city.
"We're looking to give people that might be curious about what an electric vehicle is like to drive or ride in a chance to do so," organiser Granton Smith said.
"Several owners in town are happy to lend their time to give people the opportunity to ride in an electric vehicle, so they can get an idea of what it's like themselves.
"People tend to have questions about how an electric vehicle might fit their lifestyle ... they might be thinking about making the switch but just not sure if it's going to work."
Mr Smith confirmed at least 12 slots are still available in a range of different vehicles, and can be booked via evexpo.orange@gmail.com.
Currently, there is just one public fast charger in Orange; outside the Visitors Centre on Byng Street and installed by the NRMA.
