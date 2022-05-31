Central Western Daily

Orange group offers free electric vehicle rides to promote new tech

WD
By William Davis
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:09am, first published May 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organiser Granton Smith with his Tesla Model 3 electric sedan

Electric vehicle trips will be on offer for free this weekend in Orange, as part of a local campaign to promote cleaner technologies.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WD

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.