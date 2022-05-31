Shelved: a tunnel too far

TIME is money for transport operators so the prospect of cutting three hours a day from his Sydney services was an attractive one for Robert Nagle.
Mr Nagle operates family-based Orange company Nagle Transport, which sends at least two and sometimes three semitrailers to Sydney daily, so the possibility of a tunnel under the Blue Mountains, from Lithgow to Katoomba, was an exciting one for his company.
"Absolutely, when I did hear about it I thought, this will be fantastic. It will smarten it up," he said.
Advertisement
Tuesday's announcement the NSW Government has now put some of its 'megaprojects' which includes the $8 billion tunnel, on the backburner was obviously a disappointing one for Mr Nagle and his Central West counterparts, who combined send hundreds of trucks over the difficult Blue Mountains' route every day.
"It is disappointing," Mr Nagle, who has a fleet of about 20 vehicles and around 20 staff, said. "One of our main things is getting in and out of Sydney and the time factor which it involves. That tunnel would give us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes extra to deal with it. So instead of doing three hours to Western Sydney, you're doing two and a half."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.