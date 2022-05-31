It's time. We're now into our fifth season of a six-team Blowes Clothing Cup, and enough's enough.
No more three rounds of regular season rugby. No more playing the same team every five weeks. And, for the love of whatever rugby Gods there are up there in heaven, no more hearing about how much Dean Oxley likes beating Emus. Enough's enough.
We've now reached a point in the Central West Rugby Union world where we need more teams in the top tier. If it's not, if should be at the top of the agenda the next time the CWRU board meets.
Because, if variety is the spice of life, right now it feels like the Blowes Clothing Cup is sprinkled with little more than self raising flour. It's bland.
So, how'd we get to this point?
It was 2017 when then Central West rugby boss, the late Peter Veenstra, announced changes to all levels of rugby in the region.
It was a necessity then. The big clubs had dominated the top grade for years, and even though Forbes had punched well above its weight in sticking with Emus the seasons leading up to that change, the Platypi were the exception, not the rule.
If you go back through the history books, there's only four years clubs outside of Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo had taken out the main prize in something like 40 years of the CWRU's top tier.
And, most recently leading to the end of the 2017 season, smaller clubs like Parkes, Dubbo Rhinos, the students at CSU Bathurst and the Mudgee Wombats, to put it bluntly, were making up the numbers in that 10-team top flight.
So, change occurred. And it worked.
The biggest shake-up to the rugby landscape in a decade, the idea of two tiers was to ensure competitive rugby across the board.
Few could argue, by and large, that the altering of the CWRU's senior structures didn't achieve that goal.
In the Blowes Clothing Cup, Emus, the Bulldogs and Cowra have walked away with premierships in the last four years. While Orange City managed to come from the clouds to appear in the 2020 grand final.
That COVID-19 affected season in 2020 gave us a new premier in the New Holland Agriculture Cup, too, with Parkes picking up its first top grade title since that memorable 2011 season in the top flight - again, an outlier of a season, and one of the truly great rugby grand finals in this area.
The Boars took out last year's title, too, but prior to that the Mitchell Men pulled off that incredible upset at Cale Oval in 2019 - against the better judgement of then Central Western Daily rugby 'expert' Matt Findlay, who tipped the students to run dead last - after Narromine had taken out the 2018 grand final in the competition's inaugural year as a six-team race. Mudgee, too, has also appeared in grand finals throughout that time.
Competition has been fierce in that effectively split competition. But it's now time for a re-think. The landscape needs shifting again.
In many ways, splitting the region's best into two was a band-aid solution. Getting those in that second tier competitive enough to one day consider bringing a few, if not all, back up to level pegging with the clubs in tier one should have been a talking point at each annual general meeting since the split.
And so now, half-way through 2022, let's pull the trigger.
But not because those in the second tier are firing on all cylinders.
The top flight - Emus, Bulldogs, Dubbo Roos, Orange City, Forbes and Cowra - has become tired. The reason we hear Oxley bang on about Emus all the time is because, really, the only game that's ever challenged the blue and golds in the last four years has been those clashes with the greens.
How much longer can we go on like that? We've got to give poor Dean something new to dream about.
We need to bring back the Dubbo derby - the Rhinos are four-from-five in the New Holland Cup. It's been a real rise for that much-maligned club, and it's great to see.
While it shouldn't be beyond reach for the likes of Mudgee and the two-time premiers Parkes to make the step up too.
How good would it be to see the return of that Parkes-Forbes clash? While the Wombats have been extremely consistent over the last few years and wouldn't look out of place making the jump up.
If not for 2023, then when? It's important the CWRU looks at this change seriously.
Adding two teams to that top tier would mean the regular season would become 14 weeks, and be genuinely home-and-away - none of this three times around, monotonous rugby we've had for the last few seasons.
A shorter year makes sense, because if COVID has taught us anything in the sporting world it's that people, shock horror, enjoy their weekends without sport, too.
So giving people the chance to play a bit of rugby without the season extending from the beginning of April through to the end of September is key. In fact, it's nearly the preference nowadays.
Rugby's not a tough sell in the Central West, far from it. Not like those at the top end of town are now facing trying to get the likes of the Waratahs and Wallabies up in lights again.
The rugby here is genuinely good, and well-supported, and that's because the public loves being part of the fabric of the clubs they support - it's part of what makes country rugby so great.
It's now up to those in charge of running the game to keep that spirit alive.
And breathing a bit of life back into the top tier is one way of doing just that - make the change, if not for 2023, then when?
