The Boars took out last year's title, too, but prior to that the Mitchell Men pulled off that incredible upset at Cale Oval in 2019 - against the better judgement of then Central Western Daily rugby 'expert' Matt Findlay, who tipped the students to run dead last - after Narromine had taken out the 2018 grand final in the competition's inaugural year as a six-team race. Mudgee, too, has also appeared in grand finals throughout that time.