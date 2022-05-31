TIME is money for transport operators so the prospect of cutting three hours a day from his Sydney services was an attractive one for Robert Nagle.
Mr Nagle operates family-based Orange company Nagle Transport, which sends at least two and sometimes three semitrailers to Sydney daily, so the possibility of a tunnel under the Blue Mountains, from Lithgow to Katoomba, was an exciting one for his company.
"Absolutely, when I did hear about it I thought, this will be fantastic. It will smarten it up," he said.
Tuesday's announcement the NSW Government has now put some of its 'megaprojects' which includes the $8 billion tunnel, on the backburner was obviously a disappointing one for Mr Nagle and his Central West counterparts, who combined send hundreds of trucks over the difficult Blue Mountains' route every day.
"It is disappointing," Mr Nagle, who has a fleet of about 20 vehicles and around 20 staff, said.
"One of our main things is getting in and out of Sydney and the time factor which it involves.
"That tunnel would give us anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes extra to deal with it. So instead of doing three hours to Western Sydney, you're doing two and a half."
If it's not on their to-do list at the moment, it makes you think, when will it be?- Business Orange chair Daniel Sutton
Wear and tear on his vehicles and fuel consumption would also be improved by the proposed 24km upgrade, which included an 11 kilometre underground stretch from Blackheath to Little Hartley, which would eliminate Victoria Pass.
"But the main thing with it is the time factor," Mr Nagle said. "To save yourself a half an hour, or an hour there and back, it's fairly big for us."
Orange Business Chamber Chair Daniel Sutton believes Tuesday's announcement could be a death-knell for the the tunnel project completely.
"If it's not on their to-do list at the moment, it makes you think, when will it be?" Mr Sutton said, joining the chorus of disappointment after Tuesday's announcement.
"We've got the worst housing shortage to population ratio that Orange has ever had, so we need quick access from places east of the mountains out to here and in order for Orange business to continue to service the population, we need a direct route for freight, tourists and visitors, families and employees."
Mr Sutton said local businesses were now sourcing employees from east of the Blue Mountains and quick, safe access to the west was critical for the business community, particularly tourism and hospitality, still reeling from the impacts of the pandemic.
"So the prospect of the tunnel was excellent, it's been talked about for years and years now so the fact that they indicated it was definitely locked-in was great news for effectively all business owners and operators.
"Now it's on the backburner again is somewhat concerning."
Member for Orange Phil Donato believes NSW's Coalition Government jumped the gun when announcing the project earlier this month.
"It's just an example of another failed promise in what would be nation-building infrastructure and another example of the bush missing out again," he said.
"They see it as a campaign issue, it's the same as raising the Wyangala Dam wall. That was something the Nationals promised a couple of years ago and nothing happened and now that project looks like it will be caught up with this."
When announcing the $8 billion project, the state government committed $2.5 billion while the Commonwealth pledged $2 billion. Mr Donato agreed the $3.5 billion shortfall was always a concern.
"I've got a photo on my wall in Parliament, back in 2007, of Duncan Gay [roads minister] and another National Party member, promising a Bells Line express way if they were elected. It [a better crossing over the mountains] comes up for discussion regularly."
Kate Bowyer is a senior reporter at the Central Western Daily.
