The winter chill is now completely upon us and our hearts and stomachs naturally gravitate towards meals that warm both vital organs.
Add to that a fire, friends and a carnival atmosphere and you have the Forest Reefs Tavern Camp Oven Cook Off.
For organiser and co-owner of the hotel Monica Donnelly the cook off is their biggest event on the calendar and draws a large crowd every year.
"From about 30 to 40 cooks and up to 400 spectators and tasters come through during the day, and we're expecting even more this year," she said.
The day is indeed a long one with Ms Donnelly's partner John Clemens firing up the main fire pit well before there's even a glow of sun in the east.
At 6am he'll be there sparking up the fire, creating enough coals for all the camp oven master chefs to begin cooking at 10am, and the 10 o'clock start is just one of the conditions that they will need to cook under.
We get a lot of pork, lamb and beef, but we also get venison, rabbit and one year, alpaca.- Monica Donnelly
The meal also has to be ready for judging at 3pm and there can be no preparing anything at home, it all has to be chopped, diced and sliced onsite.
Once the judging, completed by three Orange based foodies Liz Campbell, Christine McLean and Col Miller, is over the fundraising for this year's charity begins.
"Visitors will be able to purchase a small plate for $10 and sample the camp oven delights on offer," Ms Donnelly said. "The money raised will all go to this year's charity which is Ronald McDonald House in Orange.
In previous years Ms Donnelly has said that there have been a few 'out there' items cooked in the camp ovens.
"We get a lot of pork, lamb and beef, but we also get venison, rabbit and one year, alpaca."
The Forest Reefs Tavern Camp Oven Cook Off will be held on Sunday June 12 with contestants able to sign up before 10am on the day, however calling the hotel on 6366 5005 will help with the organisation.
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
