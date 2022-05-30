REGIONAL Express Airlines (Rex) has confirmed it'll scrap five major services to help improve the airline's bottom line, deputy chairman John Sharp using Monday's announcement to take a swing a competitor's "predatory" move into regional NSW in the process.
Included in that cessation of services is Rex's Bathurst to Sydney flights. That route will cease to run on June 30, confirmed after talks between the airline and the city's regional council became public in April.
Rex also confirmed plans to withdraw from Grafton, Lismore, Kangaroo Island and Ballina.
Flights to four of the five regional centres will cease on June 30, coinciding with the end of the Federal Government's Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program. The Ballina route will terminate on July 2.
It is with a really heavy heart that we have to announce the cessation of services in an effort to improve Rex's financial performance- Rex deputy chairman John Sharp
"Rex has faithfully serviced most of these routes for 20 years and some of them for more than 30 years by Rex's predecessor Kendell and Hazelton. So it is with a really heavy heart that we have to announce the cessation of services in an effort to improve Rex's financial performance," Mr Sharp said, before taking a swing at a rival airline.
"Qantas' well-publicised predatory actions on Rex's regional routes have meant that Rex no longer has the ability to cross subsidise these marginal routes.
"It is unfortunate that these regional communities are the collateral damage of Qantas' bullying and heartless behaviour. This behaviour is all the more unconscionable after receiving over $2 billion in Federal bailouts over the past two years."
The airline confirmed it had no plans to alter services from Orange when contacted by the Central Western Daily in April.
