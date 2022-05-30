Central Western Daily

Rex Airlines confirms the end of Bathurst-Sydney services

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
May 30 2022 - 6:30am
WITHDRAWING: Regional Express Airlines will cease its flights between Bathurst and Sydney at the end of June 2022. Photo: SUPPLIED

REGIONAL Express Airlines (Rex) has confirmed it'll scrap five major services to help improve the airline's bottom line, deputy chairman John Sharp using Monday's announcement to take a swing a competitor's "predatory" move into regional NSW in the process.

