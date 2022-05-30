community,

Five years ago I introduced a bill to the NSW Parliament to mandate registered nurses (RNs) in nursing homes 24 hours a day, seven days a week - in an effort to improve delivery of health care of the frail and aged in our state's nursing homes. Unfortunately, the NSW Liberal Nationals Government didn't support my bill, and since that time aged care has remained a topical issue. The Aged Care Royal Commission has since been held, revealing an insufficient staffing of registered nurses in nursing homes, and one of the Commissioner's recommendations was the introduction of a minimum staff standard across the board - including registered nurses. Tragically, the pandemic had a devastating impact on the vulnerable residents living in nursing homes, which exposed the severe lack of medically trained staff to care for those afflicted with COVID-19. Nurse staffing in nursing homes was also a campaign issue in the recent federal election, with pre-election promises made to require nurses in these facilities. Until 2014 it was required by law that registered nurses be available at all hours in nursing homes however, a consequence resulting from a change to the definition of nursing home meant that a loophole was created, meaning any new facilities did not have to provide an RN around the clock. My SFF colleague Mark Banasiak MLC reintroduced the bill to parliament last year, titled the Public Health Amendment (Registered Nurses in Nursing Homes) Bill 2020. Earlier this month, the Bill was debated in the Legislative Council and successfully passed the House. I have now sponsored the Bill into the Legislative Assembly. This bill, if passed into legislation, would require nursing homes to staff, at a minimum, the regulatory prescribed number of registered nurses at all times. Nursing homes would no longer be without a registered nurse to deliver care - day or night. We want the best possible nursing care for those precious seniors in our lives, our grandparents, parents, uncles and aunts - and that care shouldn't be restricted to business hours, it should be around the clock. If we are lucky, we will ourselves grow old one day, but that may mean living in a nursing home and being cared for - a reality that is lost on many government MPs; I'm sure if they needed something stronger than a Panadol for pain during the night, they'd be wishing to call on an RN to provide them the level of nursing care and relief only an RN can. Let's hope they reflect on this reality when it comes time for them to vote on this important bill. New South Wales has finally fallen into line with Australia's other states and territories, with voluntary assisted dying now passing into law following a very drawn out political process in both houses of the NSW Parliament. Two previous failed attempts to arrive at this point with similar bills brought before the NSW Parliament for debate in 2013 and 2017 did not dissuade those who passionately and tirelessly fought for the right to have some control over their death if faced with an incurable and terminal illness. Irrespective of what my personal views on this contentious issue may or may not be, I always intended to vote in favour of what the majority of people from the Orange electorate wanted. Following the tabling of the 2017 iteration of this bill I conducted an electorate-wide survey on whether our community wanted voluntary assisted dying to be legislated or not. The responses were overwhelmingly in favour of it. I listened to our community and as a result I supported the introduction of this legislation. As most readers would already know, I've also been an advocate for community access to palliative care. Contrary to some views held by opponents to the new legislation, voluntary assisted dying does not replace access to palliative care services, and nor should it. There are different circumstances and, now, different options for those, who are sound of mind, to make informed choices. I am satisfied that sufficient requisite safeguards will be in place and must be strictly adhered to for people to access voluntary assisted dying. With the legislation of voluntary assisted dying, it's a monumental step in advancing our freedom. Being able to legally have a say on and have some control over one's own death, and maintaining one's own dignity, when suffering a professionally diagnosed incurable and imminently terminal illness is the ultimate of freedoms. Sharpen your pencils! Recently the NSW Government's annual Community Building Partnership Grant program opened for applications. Many local community and sporting groups have benefited each year from this very accessible local grants program. I encourage your organisation to submit an application for funding. For more information and to submit a grant application, use the following web link: Shorturl.at/jwZ04 or you can email CBP2022@facs.nsw.gov.au or call 02 8753 8144 during business hours. Applications close at 5pm sharp on Friday, June 10, so do not delay. Following a review of applications I will announce successful applicants from the Orange electorate later in the year. Good luck to all applicants.

