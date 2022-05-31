CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away at sport games across the city.
Advertisement
On Saturday Jude was the PCYC for Indigenous round, photographing a game between Orange City and KWS.
Jude then went to the hockey, where CYMS and Panthers were playing. She also went to Waratahs for a Western Premier League soccer game between Orange Waratahs and Dubbo Bulls.
On Sunday, Carla was at the Group 10 Rugby League at Wade Park, where Orange Hawks and Lithgow Workies were playing.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.