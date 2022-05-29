Central Western Daily

Region's rugby community rallies

By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:15am, first published May 29 2022 - 7:30pm
The Central West Rugby Union community continues to rally around one of its own, with the Bathurst Bulldogs raising money for injured Orange Emus second grader Andrew Regan.

