Region's rugby community rallies

The Central West Rugby Union community continues to rally around one of its own, with the Bathurst Bulldogs raising money for injured Orange Emus second grader Andrew Regan.
More than $25,000 was raised, with all funds to be donated directly to Mr Regan, who was left an incomplete quadriplegic following a spinal injury during a game of rugby in April.
Bulldogs president Phill Newton said the club was hoping to hit the $20,000 mark as a goal for the fundraiser.
"So we did better than expected," he said. "It's amazing to see the generosity from people in the club."
Bulldogs raised the money by auctioning off special jerseys worn by the first grade team on memorial day.
